New travel center coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Brad Lanier Oil Company hopes to complete construction and open its 12th retail location in the Albany area later this month.
It will be their biggest business location yet, bringing new jobs and economic growth during the state’s reopening.
The BLOCSTOP Travel Center will be a 35-acre large truck and car business.
The center will be located at 1400 Moultrie Road to take advantage of the, soon to be complete, four-lane highway from Valdosta to Albany.
The center will have a restaurant, scales and fuel pumps for cars and trucks.
However, President Jeff Lanier said he is really excited to offer the professional truck drivers their own lounge and showers.
“People tend to take them for granted. They are so pivotal to even the fabric of our society. Without them, the economy comes to a standstill. So we want to do something special for them as well,” said Lanier.
The BLOCSTOP Travel Center should employ about 30 people once it’s fully operational.
They hope to open by mid-June.
