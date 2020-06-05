My Senior: Bryce Hancock

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Tift County.
Bryce Hancock has been a part of the Blue Devils Football and Tennis teams.
But recently, he got the opportunity to enjoy a sport he loves.
Bryce got the chance to represent the Tift County Bass Busters this past season.
And in doing so, he now has a chance to represent South Georgia at the college level.
“These lakes that we fished at this year will be the ones we fish at for colleges," said Bryce. "So, you get a preview of what’s coming up in college and stuff like that and see what you need to do.”
Bryce is expected to help out the ABAC fishing team this upcoming season.
