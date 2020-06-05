Mitchell Co. deputies save man’s life while responding to call

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of an unresponsive man, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
While working a theft call, a person approached Deputy Dustin Brooks and told him about a medical emergency happening nearby.
Brooks immediately called for 911 to dispatch EMS and went to check out the emergency. He found an unresponsive man and a family member soon tried CPR.
Brooks took over until more help could come.
Byron Bostick, another deputy, arrived shortly before EMS, and performed chest compressions, while the family member continued mouth to mouth.
The man was able to recover thanks to the deputies heroic efforts, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
"In all of the bad press concerning law enforcement, we want the public to know that there are still good officers who truly serve and protect,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
