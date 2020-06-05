Mary Egler hoping to become Democratic nominee for Senate seat Tuesday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One candidate running for the Georgia Senate District 13 Senate seat as a Democrat is Mary Egler from Leesburg.
Both Republican and Democratic nominees will be selected during Tuesday’s primary election.
The election is to determine who will be on the ballot for both parties in November.
Egler previously ran for this seat during a special election earlier this year.
Although she didn’t win, she believes her time in the spotlight gets things done by government leaders. Now, she wants to use that momentum at the Capitol.
If elected, she said her goal is to work with both parties to get issues resolved for people in District 13.
“Because I believe in trying to work with others, listening, but most of all, I believe in working for the people and doing things for the people, not for me to get glory. Not for me to get more votes, but to help people,” said Egler.
Egler is a former school bus driver and substitute teacher.
The mother and grandmother comes from a military family.
Education and veteran support are both important to the Leesburg candidate.
