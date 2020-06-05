LCSO: Leads continue as Jessica Dietzel search runs into 3rd month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A mother and law enforcement officers continue their search for answers in a three-month-old missing person’s case.
Leesburg mother Jessica Dietzel was reported missing in early March.
Her mother Kristina Johnson told us“I feel like I’m broken in two.”
Kristina’s worst nightmare has continued for three months with not many clues that lead to finding Jessica Dietzel, although Kristina’s cries for help have gained national attention.
Jessica’s story has been broadcast on several TV networks and has even gained recognition from Nancy Grace.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the case.
One of the lead investigators is Danny Alday who said “We’re continuously interviewing friends and associates of Jessica and also we have traveled to Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and interviewed Stephen Etherton and his girlfriend.”
Stephen Etherton is still a person of interest in the case and investigator Alday said they plan to talk to him again soon.
Etherton has been a person of interest in the case for a while but only recently have investigators been able to track him down for questioning.
Investigators said, until now, evidence hasn’t suggested Jessica is still alive or dead.
Closer to home, complete strangers got involved to help Kristina search for Jessica. Leah Collier is a mother who lives in Albany, and only learned about Jessica after seeing a post about her on Facebook.
She said she got involved because she wanted to help and “because I have a daughter and she’s young now and I just can’t imagine anything happening. I could feel the desperation from Kristina.”
Together they along with many others are looking for answers.
A Facebook page was created to help in the search efforts.
That page now has thousands of members and every one of them is asking where is Jessica.
Investigator Alday said with Jessica being missing for three months, “I wouldn’t say it’s normal. We’ve had missing person cases where we’ve seen them extend. We’ve had missing person cases where we’ve been fortunate to solve them in just a matter of days.”
Law enforcement has told us before, tracking down persons of interest in this case can sometimes be challenging.
However that's not stopping Kristina, investigators and her community from searching together for Jessica Dietzel.
Kristina told us there is a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to Jessica’s whereabouts.
Albany Police and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the case, and Albany police told us the case remains under investigation.
They added there have been no new leads or tips in their investigation.
Jessica’s family is asking people with tips to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
You can also dial 911 or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
