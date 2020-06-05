JROTC former commanding officer receives nearly $300,000 scholarship

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A soon-to-be graduate from Cairo High School received nearly $300,000 in scholarships.
Kaylie Boyett was a four-year cadet and former unit commanding officer at Cairo High School.
The United States JROTC program started this scholarship three years ago.
It combines a one-year scholarship from a university and a four-year scholarship from the Navy ROTC.
Boyett said there were a number of things she had to maintain throughout school to receive this scholarship, like a 3.5-grade point average and a lot of community service.
“It feels great. I’m really honored to be receiving this," said Boyett.
“Kaylie came in as a freshman and impressed me immediately with her attitude and her determination. She has been certainly one of the best cadets we’ve ever had here," said Lieutenant Commander Alex Baker.
Each year, 110 scholarships are given to students from 21 different schools.
Boyett plans to attend the University of Maine.
There, she’ll receive a commission as an officer in the United States Navy and a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.