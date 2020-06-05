Jonesboro man facing several charges out of Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is now facing at least 10 charges, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office said it pulled Khiry Ensley, 30, of Jonesboro, for a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Thursday near the 103-mile marker on GA 401/I-75.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, the press release states that he could smell marijuana.
When the deputy picked up the weed in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said that Ensley drove off.
Deputies followed Ensley and then he crashed his vehicle into a garbage truck on Blackshear Road and continued driving, soon after, according to the press release.
The pursuing deputy vehicle also hit the garbage truck, the report states.
The sheriff’s office said that near 8th Avenue and 2nd Street, Ensley tried to run but was caught and arrested.
Ensley was checked by EMS and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
One of the deputies involved was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital and was medically cleared.
The press release says that the Cordele Police Department assisted with the arrest and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is handling the hit and run and the accident involving a deputy.
Ensley is facing the following charges according to the sheriff’s office:
- Marijuana less than 1 oz.
- Possession
- Display
- Use of identification of another
- Identity fraud that does not involve the intent to commit theft
- Hit and run
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Receipt
- Possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon
- Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
The sheriff’s office also said that Ensley is also facing numerous traffic violations, but those are being investigated by GSP.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.