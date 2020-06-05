Glenn Roberts 5th annual blood drive starts Friday

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) -A special blood drive will soon be getting underway. The 5th annual Glenn Roberts blood drive kicks off Friday.
OneBlood organizers said Roberts was a beloved Ocilia native who passed away five years ago.
This year’s drive has a special new meaning for Coach Buddy Nobles’ wife Tammy, who will be there helping out.
She recalls how impactful donations were to her late husband, who passed away earlier this year.
“A blood drive like this can save many lives. I know when my husband was going through his battle with cancer he had to receive blood multiply times in the five-month battle that he was in.”
The drive starts at 7 in the morning, and runs until 7 Friday evening.
Staff told us they will have extra buses this year to ensure social distancing and the safety of all.
The drive will take place at 710 North Irwin Avenue in Ocilla.
