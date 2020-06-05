Ga. Senator Carden Summers hoping for Republican nomination

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - Senator Carden Summers is currently the Senator for District 13, but he’s looking for big wins on Tuesday and in November.
The District 13 Senate election is in November, but the primary election on Tuesday will determine the party nominees.
If re-elected, Summers wants to explore the possibility of a flax tax.
High on his priority list is cutting taxes for senior citizens and maybe a sales tax for law enforcement retirement.
He also wants to work on road projects and help farmers.
Due to the coronavirus, he said he was only in the Capitol for a few days, however, he said he has not stopped working for his constituents in Southwest Georgia.
“I’ve been getting gowns, masks, ventilators, everything we can possibly think of in rural Georgia that we needed for like Dodge County Hospital, Crisp County Hospital. I even worked with Dougherty County and that’s not even in my district. So I’m trying to get them everything they needed because they were so short,” said Summers.
Senator Summers believes his record speaks for itself and why he deserves to be re-elected.
The father and husband is a former Crisp County commissioner.
The Sunday school teacher has also served on the Crisp County Powers Commission along with a few other state boards.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.