First COVID-19 death reported in Berrien Co.

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The first COVID-19 death has been reported in Berrien County, according to the South Health District.
The individual was a 61-year old female who was hospitalized.
The South Health District said it is not known right now if she had any underlying medical conditions.
“We are saddened to learn of the death of another resident of our district,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We continue to encourage all of our residents of our district to remain vigilant on social-distancing, proper mask usage and hand hygiene to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Slowing the spread of this disease is the most important step we can take to prevent more lives from being lost.”
The South Health District said this brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the district to 51.
