ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Maybe slightly lower rain chances on your Friday, but tropical moisture remains in place this weekend into much of next week. Cristobal will emerge back over the Gulf of Mexico, strengthen into a Tropical Storm, and approach the northern Gulf coast between Sunday & Monday. Heavy rainfall is likely on the eastern side of the storm. 1″ to 3″ of rain with some higher totals through early next week in SWGA.