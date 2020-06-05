Early voting wraps up in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - At the Lowndes County Elections Office, officials are extra busy this Friday, wrapping up with early voting.
Supervisor of Elections, Deb Cox, tells me the average of in-person voting has been about 150 per day. But they have had over 200 and it looked like they were on the same path Friday.
“Generally, a primary is 32-35 percent in a presidential year. Not sure how we are going to compare. There are too many variables to look at right now. There are over 6,000 mail ballots returned already so that definitely impacts walk-in traffic and I’m not sure how that’s going to play out for election day Tuesday,” said Cox.
According to Georgia’s Secretary of State Office’s data on registered voters, for this year’s 2020 election in Lowndes County, there are 71,617 active voters. Absentee ballots have been the preferred method this year.
We asked if Cox was surprised about the walk-in turnout due to the pandemic, Cox says she didn’t know what to expect.
“I had no expectations, I had no clue. All we do is hang on for the ride. Whatever happens, happens. Definitely an uptake today, definitely an uptake in walk-ins yesterday. But I had no expectation either way really,” said Cox.
Since the first week of early voting, they have had more volunteers join. Cox tells me Lowndes High School stepped up to the plate.
The person in charge sent emails to staff and students. So they’ve had people from school clubs and even sports teams, join in to help.
On Election Day Tuesday, there will be four polling places closed due to a lack of staffing. Those four places are Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dasher City Hall, Jaycee Park and Valdosta State University.
The other seven locations will be open and fully staffed.
Early voting ends Friday night at 7 p.m.
Primaries begin on Tuesday and the state has warned election offices to expect a high number of walk-ins.
