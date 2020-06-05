Chase Elliott: NASCAR has done a 'really good job’ restarting the season amid COVID-19 concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - NASCAR is headed to the Peach State this weekend.
Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
A favorite for this weekend's race is Georgia native, Chase Elliott.
Though, his home track hasn't been too kind to Elliott the past few years.
His best finish came in 2017 when he placed 5th.
Last season he was 10th.
As Elliott prepares for this weekend, he said he’s starting to get used to the new normal and new set of rules due to COVID-19 concerns.
He said the strangest part is not having fans in attendance, especially post racing.
“I think NASCAR deserves some credit and I think they’ve done a really good job to this point and getting back to racing in a safe manner. And I think they’re just taking this next step cautiously. We’re back racing, we’re on TV, you can watch the race. Let’s not take too many steps forward and get a slap on the wrist for something maybe we shouldn’t be doing right now,” said Elliott.
The race is set for Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
