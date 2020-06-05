Burnette hoping to become Lee Co. District 5 commissioner

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Jason Burnette is hoping people will come out Tuesday and vote him to be their District 5 county commissioner.
Burnette said he is running because he wants to give back to the community.
He said since he has started campaigning, he has heard from residents that there is a drainage problem and he plans on trying to fix that.
“It would be good to reach out to business partners and see what can be done to help alleviate that issue and to maybe help with some of that storm drainage,” said Burnette.
Burnette also said he would be focused on first responders.
“I want my first responders to have the training and resources they need to be able to adequately serve people of Redbone and Leesburg,” said Burnette.
Burnette said he hopes to see continued growth for the area.
“I think Lee County has done a really good job with our budget and I would like to see that continue. I would really like to make sure the environment round here is right for growth and the schools are able to recruit the teachers they need to help keep us on the right track,” said Burnette.
