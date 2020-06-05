Black Lives Matter demonstrations continue in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With protests erupting across the country, people in Moultrie staged their own demonstrations.
Since Monday, they've lined the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
Many have been holding signs in honor of George Floyd.
Investigators say Floyd died last week while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Pastor Cornelius Ponder said the demonstrations in Moultrie started with him and just two other people.
Thursday night, it grew to more than 100 people. Friday night, he anticipates more than 200 people.
Ponder said this march is focused on the current national issues.
“We are very proud of our Moultrie Police Department and the direction it is going. And we are working along well with our police department here, our sheriff’s department. Our law enforcement agencies are working very well. So, we’re excited about our local situation, but our national sentiment is we as all races will no longer tolerate police brutality and criminal injustice,” said Ponder.
Ponder said Friday night is their last night of protesting.
It’ll start at the square at 6:45 p.m.
From there they'll march to the police department with a police escort.
