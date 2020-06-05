Bainbridge woman recalls night she was shot five times

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A young woman is speaking out after she said she was shot five times on the night of May 21.
Reese Stephenson, 17, said she ran over to a fence, trying to get away from the person who shot her.
All while hoping and praying someone would answer her call for help before it was too late.
“I just kept telling myself I couldn’t die. I can’t die tonight. My grandma needs me,” said Stephenson.
Late one Thursday night, Stephenson told us she was robbed and shot on Carter Street in Bainbridge.
“When he pulled the trigger, I heard the first shot and my ears rang. I knew that I had been shot, but my adrenaline was pumping so hard that it was hard for me to feel it and I panicked. I knew that I just had to get away,” Stephenson explained.
Rolling out of her car door to try and escape, Stephenson said shots rang out over and over again.
“He kept shooting me and I kept hearing the gunshots and I was praying and asking God to forgive me because I was waiting for the next shot to hit me in the head. And whenever I hit the ground, it seemed like everything went black, and I felt my car roll over me, and back up over me,” Stephenson told us.
Reminding herself she couldn’t die, she said she ran over to a fence, trying to hop over and hide, then realizing she was too injured.
She ran to nearby houses, knocking on doors in hopes someone could help.
“I was trying my hardest to keep breathing and to keep my eyes open. I was just praying and praying and I was scared. I was really really really sad because I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” said Stephenson.
Hearing sirens, Stephenson told us she finally saw the police.
“I limped out to the police, and I grabbed him by the shoulder and I told him that I had been shot. And I told him please don’t let me die. He said ‘we’re going to take care of you’," said Stephenson.
Transported to a Tallahassee hospital, Stephenson said she was hurting for days, not eating or drinking, and receiving three pints of blood altogether.
“I’ve been recovering, and for days, I was fighting for my life and I didn’t know if I was going to make it out,” Stephenson explained.
Still being nursed back to health, Stephenson said she believes whoever did this was trying to kill her, but she wants them to know her life isn’t over.
“I hope the person that shot me...I hope one day that they remember me because I will always remember them. I hope justice is served for everyone, and I pray that this never happens to another person,” said Stephenson.
Stephenson told us this experience didn’t ruin her life but showed her how strong of a person she’s always been, and God truly is real.
This is still an open investigation and police are still searching for a suspect.
If you know anything, call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.
