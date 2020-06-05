APD: Child injured after hit by car Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A child was hit in a possible hit and run in Albany Thursday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
A four-year-old was riding her bicycle Thursday afternoon in the West Waddell Avenue alley when she was hit by a truck. Police said the child has serious injuries.
APD said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling south on Poplar Street when the child was unable to stop and entered the path of the truck.
The driver then left the scene and later returned to the scene, police said.
The four-year-old was taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center for emergency treatment. The child was later transferred to the Navicent Health Center in Macon for further treatment.
Police said this crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
