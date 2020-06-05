Albany police: No charges filed after man shot in shoulder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said no charges were filed after a man was shot in the shoulder Thursday night.
According to APD, officers were called to a shooting in the 700 block of Gilbert Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, police said they found a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.
Police said they were told that the victim was shot by his 21-year-old friend accidentally when the friend picked up the gun and it went off.
APD said the friend was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed.
The shooting was determined to be accidental and no charges were filed, police reported.
