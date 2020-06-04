A wet weather pattern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breaks in the cloud deck for peaks of sun and a few showers Thursday afternoon. A slight chance for rain extends through the evening. Tropical moisture ahead of Cristobal keeps rain chances likely into the weekend. Based on Cristobal’s projected track, rain from the system spreads across SGA Saturday becoming heavy and widespread through Sunday. A stalled front and the remnants of Cristobal will likely keep rain around next week.