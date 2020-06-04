A wet weather pattern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breaks in the cloud deck for peaks of sun and a few showers Thursday afternoon. A slight chance for rain extends through the evening. Tropical moisture ahead of Cristobal keeps rain chances likely into the weekend. Based on Cristobal’s projected track, rain from the system spreads across SGA Saturday becoming heavy and widespread through Sunday. A stalled front and the remnants of Cristobal will likely keep rain around next week.
Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ are likely over the next 7 days.
Temperatures remain steady with highs low-mid 80s and lows low 70s.
Cristobal made landfall Wednesday just west of the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s been downgraded to a tropical depression. However the official track has Cristobal re-emerging into the Gulf of Mexico Friday and moving north. Projected landfall is late Sunday along the north central Gulf coast.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.