Tyson Foods on their response to COVID-19 safety concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since the COVID-19 outbreak, employees at the Tyson Food plants in Southwest Georgia have expressed concerns to WALB that their safety is at risk.
Officials with Tyson Foods state additional safety measures are in place at this time.
WALB has received numerous calls and emails from employees at Tyson Foods in Camilla and Vienna.
Many say there isn't enough being done to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, reps with Tyson Foods tell me all of their facilities meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance.
Through WALB's continued communication with Tyson Foods, they've revealed pictures of the safety measures implemented at the Camilla and Vienna plants.
Such as worker’s temperatures being checked and social distancing guidelines.
Noelle O’Mara, a Group President of Tyson Foods, told us COVID-19 is changing the way they work.
"We’ve transformed the way we operate, you’ll see this across all of our facilities and specifically in the facilities that you’re talking about,” said O’Mara.
O’Mara said coronavirus is an ever-changing situation.
She said even after this virus passes, they’ll continue to adapt their safety measures.
“All of the safety measures that we put in place will continue to be in place in order to ensure we are keeping our team members safe. As we learn more, we will continue to implement and ensure that we’re on the fronts end of doing everything possible to keep our team members safe, their families, and our communities safe,” said O’Mara.
For the employees who believe more needs to be done, O’Mara said they’re dedicated to resolving those concerns.
"We are in ongoing, constant communication with our team members in order to understand anything that’s on their mind, anything that they’re seeing and feeling, in order to ensure we are doing everything we can to support them,” said O’Mara.
O’Mara told us their goal is to create safe work environments for their employees.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.