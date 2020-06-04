Thomas Co. sex offender caught in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Dakota Levi Stewart 20, a convicted sex offender, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Stewart was arrested at an apartment complex in Americus on warrants from Thomas County, the release stated.
He is being charged with rape, aggravated assault with the intent to murder, rape or rob, and false imprisonment.
Stewart is being held at the Sumter County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.