My Senior: Levi Warren

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Westwood once again.
Levi Warren fell in love with Archery ever since he gave it a try in 5th grade.
Since then, he’s molded himself into a spot-on Marksman, and for the past few years he’s helped lead the way for the Mitchell County 4-H Archery team.
After battling over a hundred Counties in the state, Levi is hoping to still continue perfecting his craft… as he heads to college.
“I mean, it teaches you a lot of things," said Levi. "For me mostly it teaches me patience because on a windy day, the wind will move an arrow. So, you just have to wet out the wind and take your time. So basically just patience. Finding the right opportunity.”
Levi will be heading out to ABAC in the Fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.