Moultrie Police Department now equipped with forensic lab

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie and Colquitt County law enforcement agencies now have access to a criminal realm they didn’t have before.
Moultrie police said the majority of today’s criminal activity is happening on technology like cell phones.
Now, they're equipped with the tools to carry out forensic investigations.
“Technology is the future. This is where you see a lot of the criminal activity occur, which is in the technology realm. So, it puts ahead of the curve as far as investigations go," said digital forensic examiner, Shavarye Anderson, with Moultrie Police Department.
Anderson said the forensic lab gives investigators new insights on the crimes in their communities.
“The realm of digital forensics and getting digital evidence is it allows us to have a deeper understanding of crimes and how they occur," said Anderson.
Clint Bush, Resident Agent in Charge with the United States Secret Service, said getting this unit in Moultrie has been years in the making.
“And what it’s going to do is, it’s going to definitely benefit the citizens of Moultrie, Georgia, citizens of Colquitt County. But, it’s also going to benefit all of the citizens in southwest Georgia," said Bush.
Anderson said this unit will be used to help surrounding law enforcement agencies with their investigations.
He also told us it’ll provide greater efficiency in their investigations because they don’t have to outsource to process their data.
“Below the Macon line, there are very few of us that are capable of doing digital forensics and have the training. So, this is needed here in South Georgia," said Anderson.
Anderson said this unit is already solving crimes and curbing violence within their community.
