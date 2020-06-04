KADB sees increase in illegal dump sites during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) says they have seen an increase in illegal dumping since the pandemic started.
Executive Director for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles, believes the illegal dumpsites are due to people having free time to clean out their houses.
Bowles says there is no excuse for littering.
She says these illegal dumpsites create safety hazards for people.
“They are not only unsightly looking but they are a safety hazard too. We got all of our young people out of school. A lot out on their bicycles so when people put things out other people seem to go through it,” said Bowles.
Bowles wants to remind the community that if you are caught illegally dumping, you will face the consequences.
“If we catch people illegally dumping, we are going to prosecute to the max,” said Bowles.
Bowles says there is no reason anyone should be illegally dumping their stuff.
“Any citizen from Dougherty County can take 250 pounds of debris to the landfill,” said Bowles.
Bowles says this is completely free for residents.
She hopes citizens of Dougherty County will take pride in where they live.
