GACP address building realtionships in trust initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) released a statement regarding the protests across the country and the killing of George Floyd.
The association created a trust initiative that focuses on addressing the lack of trust between police agencies and communities.
The participating chiefs of police are:
- Chief Michael Persley, Albany Police Department
- Chief Stacey L. Cotton, Covington Police Department
- Chief James M. “Mike” Booker, Decatur Police Department
- Director Joseph Lumpkin, DeKalb County Department of Public Safety
- Chief Louis M. Dekmar, LaGrange Police Department
- Chief Steve Lynn, Perry Police Department
- Chief Troy Rich, Thomasville Police Department
