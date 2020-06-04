Higher humidity Today translates to showers and scattered thunderstorms by this afternoon. Rain chances will rise to the likely side Friday. Good rain chances remain Saturday. Sunday bring the greatest threat for heavy rain as Cristibol passes to our east. Rain chances will remain highs through the first half of next week. 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible through Wednesday. Highs stay in the 80s, mornings will be muggy in the lower to middle 70s.