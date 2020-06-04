Faith leaders join again in Tifton for unity prayer rally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pastors from across south Georgia will meet in Tifton at 5 p.m. on Thursday for a unity prayer meeting.
This is in response to the racial tensions in the country following the death of George Floyd.
Last month, they prayed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and now they think its time for another unity prayer meeting.
They will again join a circle and pray for our elected officials, first responders, and the community.
Pastor Rudy Porter, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, said prayer changes things and he hopes for even more pastors of all races and denominations will join.
“When things come up like the problems we’re having in our country now we just believe that pastors should come together, and when the community see us working together, it gives us the spirit of hope and cooperation. And we’d like to think that a group of country preachers and a little town of Tifton Georgia is showing the nation how it should be done,” he said.
That unity prayer meeting is Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Tifton across from the Kent Administration Building.
