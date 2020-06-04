ATM stolen after truck crashes into Albany store, police investigating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a truck rammed into an Albany store and an ATM was stolen, according to a press release.
The press states that around 2:41 a.m. Monday, a gray/tan four-door truck, possibly a Honda Ridgeline, was caught on surveillance video backing into the front of R & M Grocery in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
In the video, after slamming into the store, you can then see the truck pull forward slightly and two people, wearing all black clothes and white face masks, get out of the vehicle.
Once inside the store, video shows the two grabbed an ATM, loaded it into the bed of the truck and then grabbed a second ATM and put it in the back of the truck as well.
Police said one of the ATMs fell out of the vehicle and was found at the scene, about seven feet from the entrance, lying face down.
The truck then pulled away from the scene.
APD is actively investigating this case and anyone with any information is asked to call the police department or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
