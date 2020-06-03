Turner Co. wood plant catches fire

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement have been on the scene of a large fire since just after midnight Wednesday at Universal Forest Products Company, on the south side of Ashburn.
Turner County Fire Chief Mark Robinson said the call came in at 1:30 a.m.
Robinson said they are working rapidly to fight the blaze because there is wood and propane tanks surrounding the property.
There are eight water tankers, 15 fire engine units and 39 firefighters on the scene.
Norfolk Southern Railroad is allowing firefighters to run water lines under the adjacent railroad track to extinguish the fire.
Tift County Fire and the Georgia State Prison system and Dooly Co. and Wilcox counties are assisting.
The state arson inspector is on the scene and a GEMA drone are there to assist the state fire marshal.
Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester and deputies are also assisting.
U.S. 41 is closed from Carter’s Fried Chicken to Doug’s Body Shop, and they are only allowing emergency vehicles and traffic to the nearby stockyard at his time.
Nearly a million dollars’ worth of wood pallets and material for rafters, and stacks of unmanufactured wood have burned, according to the owner.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
