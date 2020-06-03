Scattered showers/storms returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with spotty showers and warm 80s Wednesday. A few get wet through the evening while most remain dry. Rain chances rise tomorrow which begins a very wet weather pattern into next week.
Temperatures remain steady with highs below average low-mid 80s and lows low 70s.
T.S. Cristobal made landfall just west of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday afternoon. It’ll weaken as it tracks over land but then emerge into the Bay of Campeche late week. The official NHC forecast track brings Cristobal toward the north central Gulf coast late Sunday into Monday with a second land fall. Tropical moisture increases across SGA in the coming days with rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ possible the next 7 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.