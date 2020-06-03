Scattered showers/storms returning

T.S. Cristobal made landfall just west of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday afternoon. It’ll weaken as it tracks over land but then emerge into the Bay of Campeche late week. The official NHC forecast track brings Cristobal toward the north central Gulf coast late Sunday into Monday with a second land fall. Tropical moisture increases across SGA in the coming days with rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ possible the next 7 days.