Psychiatrist speaks on crisis counseling following Camilla Tyson Foods shooting

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Many employees took to Facebook with shock and sadness after hearing an employee at Tyson Foods in Camilla was shot and later died in the hospital.
After the shooting at Tyson Foods Tuesday afternoon, the company released a statement saying it will provide counseling to support family and team members after this tragedy.
Lisa Rudolph-Watson, Georgia Pines medical director of the Community Service Board, said trauma can be dealt with in many different ways.
“Oftentimes when we deal with trauma, it can be a perceived trauma, something that we’ve heard about or even occurring externally to us in the workplace," said Rudolph-Watson.
She said employers cannot guarantee employees will not ever be exposed to trauma, like the shooting at Tyson Foods.
“When we think about trauma in the workplace, we’re talking about a stressful event, death, grief, suicide, accident or injury and even within the workplace, organizational stressors, physical stressors or in external threats,” said Rudolph-Watson.
Rudolph-Watson said that with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, the stresses of life, work and now a shooting can take a large toll on a person, making this type of crisis counseling even more important.
“Crisis intervention focused on minimizing the stress of the event, providing emotional support and improving the individual’s coping strategies in the here and now. That’s right when you want to deal with it because that trauma has just occurred,” explained Rudolph-Watson.
She said this counseling is more specific to the event that happened and the impact on the employee, workplace or people surrounding them.
“It really is non-judgmental, it’s there to offer support to reduce stress and improve the coping for the employees or the person going through the trauma,” said Rudolph-Watson.
Rudolph-Watson said the counselors also help with trying to explore different solutions to the problem, stress reduction and encouraging positive thinking.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.