My Senior: Cole Pollock

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Westwood.
Cole Pollock has been lighting it up in the GISA.
For the past 3 years, Cole has found 3 straight All-Region honors, 3 All-State honors and 3 state titles on the Tennis court.
Ever since his Freshman year, Cole has brought home title after title.
And with the season being cut short, he was hoping to put his name in the record books as one of the first to find 4 state titles.
“I wasn’t really satisfied." said Cole. "I mean, kind of wanted more. But like, I was happy I got three. But I was disappointed I couldn’t get my fourth title.”
Cole is putting his racket away and focusing on his studies.
He will be attending Ole Miss in the Fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.