Man sentenced for 2016 Albany convenience store armed robberies

The defendants held up the BP store on Dawson Road in the early morning hours of October 6, 2016, with two clerks inside. One clerk, who got on the floor when the pair walked in, armed and masked, was shot by Parks in the buttocks. The other clerk chased the defendants after they ran off on foot with cash stolen from the store and fired his own gun at them, shattering the back windshield of a customer’s vehicle.