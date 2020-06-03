Man sentenced for 2016 Albany convenience store armed robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced Wednesday for a string of violent convenience store robberies that happened in 2016 in Albany, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
In a press release from Peeler’s office, it was announced that Javarius Mallory, 26, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in January to two counts of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Mallory and Anthony Leon Parks Jr. were indicted on 43 counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and gun charges in 2017 for several 2016 armed robberies that led to two store clerks getting shot.
Mallory was sentenced to 10 years for each charge he pleaded guilty to.
“Let me underscore that the use of weapons to terrorize hard-working citizens in peaceful places of business will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. Criminals who engage in this conduct will face prosecution and severe punishment,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the FBI and the Albany Police Department for their excellent work in helping bring this defendant to justice.”
According to the press release:
Parks and Mallory, armed and masked, robbed the Neighborhood Grocery on West Gordon Avenue close to midnight on September 9, 2016. During the robbery, Parks fired three shots into a locked office door, stealing a total of $8,702.
A little more than two weeks later, on September 23, 2016, Mallory admitted he held up the same Neighborhood Grocery Store on West Gordon Avenue, armed with a loaded 9mm pistol. Every time Mallory demanded more money from the store clerk, he would discharge his weapon into the ceiling. Five spent 9mm shell casings were found inside the store, and Mallory ran off with $3,923.
The defendants held up the BP store on Dawson Road in the early morning hours of October 6, 2016, with two clerks inside. One clerk, who got on the floor when the pair walked in, armed and masked, was shot by Parks in the buttocks. The other clerk chased the defendants after they ran off on foot with cash stolen from the store and fired his own gun at them, shattering the back windshield of a customer’s vehicle.
Both Parks and Mallory, armed with handguns and wearing ski masks to cover their faces, robbed the Dawson Food Mart on Dawson Road on November 3, 2016. Mallory shot the clerk in his leg.
Parks, who also pleaded guilty to the same charges, will be sentenced at a later date, the press release stated.
