Lowndes Co. informs of hurricane shelter changes due to COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials are planning for hurricane season and they want to let residents know that there will be some changes this year due to COVID-19.
The National Weather Service has forecast an above-average 2020 hurricane season.
Lowndes County EMA wants residents to have a plan set if they have to seek shelter due to high winds. This year, capacity will be very limited due to virus concerns.
EMA officials say prepare in advance and talk to family members, friends, and even coworkers to see if they have some room in their home for you, in case you need to seek shelter.
“In addition to that, if you have some extra room in your home or you don’t mind someone crashing in your home for a few hours or maybe overnight. Talk to the people you know that may need a little help and be a good neighbor. We are all very proud and don’t like to ask but it’s important we make it through another hurricane season without any injuries," said Paige Dukes, the public information officer for Lowndes County.
Officials say churches and government facilities will have limited capacity by square foot, along with social distancing.
People must wear PPE, like a mask, if they go to a shelter. As far as what to bring, anything like medication, and necessary items for babies.
