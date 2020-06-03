Jimmie’s Hot Dogs now open in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Jimmie’s Hot Dogs location in Lee County is now open for business.
Owner of Jimmie’s Hot Dogs, Tommy Mathes, said he has wanted to expand the restaurant for a while now.
Mathes said COVID-19 haltered his original opening date.
“We were going to open around April 1, but it is really exciting because we have drive-thru capabilities. In the near future, we are going to be doing delivery also,” said Mathes.
Jimmie’s Hot Dogs just opened this week and Mathes said there has been amazing support from the community.
“The coming into the restaurant eating, people are a little bit still wary about that, but the drive-thru has been absolutely packed,” said Mathes.
Mathes said they are following all the safety protocols put in place.
He also said making the decision to expand will allow him to reach more people in Southwest Georgia.
“It gives us the capability to touch a lot of people that we couldn’t get down at the other store,” said Mathes.
He wants the community to know that the original Jimmie's Hot Dog is still open in downtown Albany.
Also, the menu is the exact same at both locations.
