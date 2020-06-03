Irwin Co. Hospital recognizes the ‘gems’ of the hospital — nurses

Irwin Co. Hospital recognizes the ‘gems’ of the hospital — nurses
Good News (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 3:23 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several nurses at Irwin County Hospital were awarded for “going the extra mile,” or “GEM” awards, on Wednesday.

CEO Paige Wynn gave out the awards to different nursing departments.

The ruby is a rare stone, and the award represents teamwork, collaboration and growth.

Brittany Hall, Dwayne Peal, Ryan Lupo, Lola Swanson and Bridgett Williams were voted as the “rubies” of various departments.

The “sapphire” award symbolizes a strong commitment to quality and excellence.

Rita King, Shana Gieger, Phyllis Fletcher and Mitzie McMurphy were voted as the sapphire award winners.

The “pearl” awards, which symbolize wisdom and experience, were awarded to Kathy Hall, Carla Watson, Lila Haynes, and Michelle Collins.

Our CEO, Paige Wynn, presented the GEM (Going the Extra Mile) awards today to the different nursing departments in our...

Posted by Irwin County Hospital on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.