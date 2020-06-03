Irwin Co. Hospital recognizes the ‘gems’ of the hospital — nurses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several nurses at Irwin County Hospital were awarded for “going the extra mile,” or “GEM” awards, on Wednesday.
CEO Paige Wynn gave out the awards to different nursing departments.
The ruby is a rare stone, and the award represents teamwork, collaboration and growth.
Brittany Hall, Dwayne Peal, Ryan Lupo, Lola Swanson and Bridgett Williams were voted as the “rubies” of various departments.
The “sapphire” award symbolizes a strong commitment to quality and excellence.
Rita King, Shana Gieger, Phyllis Fletcher and Mitzie McMurphy were voted as the sapphire award winners.
The “pearl” awards, which symbolize wisdom and experience, were awarded to Kathy Hall, Carla Watson, Lila Haynes, and Michelle Collins.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.