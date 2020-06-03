Habitat for Humanity CEO enforces goals, continues giving back during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity in Thomasville is still working and providing for the community during the pandemic.
Richard Massa, the CEO of Thomasville’s Habitat for Humanity, has many goals set as he steps into this new role and he is continuing to enforce them as COVID-19 impacts the area.
“People have had to rethink everything. They’ve had to rethink how they work, how they commute, how they go to the store,” said Massa.
As the glue within the community, Massa said they’ve done multiple things to help and give back during this time with their work in construction, finance, retail and other services.
“We have five different divisions all put into these communities, to help interconnect all of it together to help the residents,” said Massa.
Even with the pandemic impacting so many within their organization, Massa said they’re ready and able to address the needs of people in Thomasville and surrounding areas.
“We are that silent economic driver that is interwoven into a community that provides jobs, provides a tax base, fills a need,” said Massa.
With a great team of board members, staff and volunteers, Massa said they are committed to taking this affiliate as it was founded back in the 80s, to the next level.
Massa said there are multiple ways for the public to help with their efforts, including volunteering and donating to their Re-store.
“From an awareness standpoint, knowing that Habitat Thomasville is on the map here. We are here to make an impact. Financially, if it’s on their heart to give to our organization and to continue our mission, that’s great,” said Massa. “My personal standpoint as coming in and taking this organization over is to show the community truly what Habitat’s function can be. We want to engage, we want to excite and we want to educate," said Massa.
