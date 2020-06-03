Georgia governor: No more National Guard troops for now

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he does not see the need for now to call up more National Guard troops or deploy additional law enforcement officers to prevent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota from turning violent.
Kemp said he understood why people were upset, citing the coronavirus pandemic and “sky high” unemployment in addition to Floyd’s death. But he condemned the widespread vandalism and looting that broke out in Atlanta after a peaceful demonstration on Friday.
Kemp has authorized up to 3,000 National Guard troops to be deployed to cities across the state, and sent state police to reinforce law enforcement in Atlanta.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.