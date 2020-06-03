GBI: Suspect arrested in chicken plant shooting death

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, June 2, the Camilla Police Department requested the GBI assist in a homicide investigation in which Rondarius Radahn Williams, 31, of Camilla, was shot at the Tyson plant in Camilla.
Williams died at the Mitchell County Hospital.
After fleeing the scene, Anwan Dominic Shivers, 25, of Cairo, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Thomasville Police Department.
Shivers is currently being held in the Mitchell County Jail and charges are pending.
The Camilla Police Department and GBI continue to follow leads in this active investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
