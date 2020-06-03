GBI searches for Coffee Co. man missing since late May

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Coffee County man who has been missing since late May.
Adam John Lee, 30, was last seen at a Broxton home in the 3000 block of Highway 268 W around May 20.
He is described as 6′3, with red/auburn hair and weighs 200 pounds.
Lee has known ties to Atkinson, Coffee, Ware, and Wilcox counties and also has family in Indiana.
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477, the GBI Region 4 Office at (912) 389-4103, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be sent by clicking here.
