Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are still in need of a COVID-19 test, there are two opportunities for you to get the test, at no cost.
The Oakridge Baptist Church and the Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week in collaboration with The Community Church of God and the Community Empowerment Center.
The center, based in Warner Robins, has facilitated close to 15,000 tests already.
Oakridge Pastor Richard Pogue said the two churches want to make this available in Albany because many people don’t have insurance.
“Because we have some members up in age, that is, it’s more available to them, rather than going throughout Albany trying to locate different sites to be tested,” Pogue said. “I thought this would make this more available to them and at no cost.”
You can be tested Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Oakridge Baptist Church and Friday from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at the Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
