DPH announces additional COVID-19 testing opportunities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) Southwest Public Health District has additional opportunities for residents to receive testing for COVID-19 from June 4 through June 14.
Collections are available weekly, on a changing schedule, in Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
Also, public health officials said they will continue to support test collections at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie on Sunday through Friday.
No appointment is needed for the Moultrie location.
The DPH Southwest District will also conduct off-site COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- June 4
- First Baptist Church in Camilla
- The Depot in Pelham
- Ag Pavilion in Worth County
- The Rescue Mission in Thomasville
- June 6
- Boston Church of God in Boston
- Second Morning Star Church in Attapulgus
- June 9
- Pavo (location to be determined)
- June 10
- Thomasville/Carroll Hill community (location to be determined)
- June 11
- First Baptist Church in Camilla
- The Depot in Pelham
- Ag Pavilion in Worth County
- June 12
- Raiford E. Long Senior Center Building in Ochlocknee
- June 13
- St. Thomas M.B. Church in Bainbridge
You can call the hotline at (229) 352-6567 Monday through Saturday to make an appointment.
