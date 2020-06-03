District 153 candidate Henry Mathis Jr. share campaign platform

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Henry Mathis Jr. is hoping to be elected for the State Representative District 153 seat.
Mathis said he is really looking forward to supporting criminal justice reforms.
“I think when an individual has paid their debt to society and then come back and be productive citizens, I think all of those individuals ought to have all of their rights restored, with the exception of the gun right,” said Mathis.
Mathis, a businessman, also said there is a big issue in South Georgia with broadband services.
“The students who are in the most rural areas of the state, of this area of Southwest Georgia, cannot get the connection that we need. So we need broadband services, it will be good for students, for farmers and mental health," said Mathis.
The father of four and former Albany city commissioner says as a congressional candidate, he is willing to do what is best for all working Americans even if it means crossing party lines.
“We are there to serve the public and we are there to make sure we are good of the public’s money and make sure we are giving the public a return on their vote. If they vote for Mathis, then they expect something in return and that return means networking or cross to the aisle with my Republican colleagues, then so be it,” said Mathis.
Mathis wants Southwest Georgia to know he will be an advocate for the many issues they face.
“I will be an advocate for senior citizen healthcare, and simplification, senior citizen transportation, senior citizen’s prescription drugs, as well as be an advocate for mental health, public health, jobs, economic development, and law enforcement,” said Mathis.
