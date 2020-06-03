Data from school survey indicate mental health concerns in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - New data points to serious mental health problems students face in most grades. That’s according to the Georgia Department of Education’s reviews of the 2019-2020 school year.
An annual survey of 6th-12th grade public school students was done. Over 90 questions were asked, addressing the health and safety of Georgia’s students.
Roland Behm from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention tells us there’s no specific reason for this pattern.
“It is a challenging time with our students, giving the virus, giving the protests. Those are sort of incrementable stresses on individuals that may already be feeling overwhelmed. As I mentioned before, it is unlikely that there is a single issue or cause of an individual decision to make an attempt or consider it. But the more you add on, it’s like anything else, the weight gets a little bit heavier and heavier" said Behm.
This survey helps give insight into children in the school system. It also helps address the issues.
Behm advises watching for signs of stress, pain, and anxiety. Talk of being a burden, increase in drugs, and alcohol. He suggests parents and teachers be direct and reach out if they notice any sign.
They should try to have the child open up, and listen calmly and try to understand them.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.