Colquitt Co. Canning Center opens for the season

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The canning center in Colquitt County is officially open for the summer, but the coronavirus, has brought some changes to ensure everyone’s safety.
For the foreseeable future, the Colquitt County Canning Center is only taking appointments.
They said just 20 customers can be inside the facility at a time.
The Colquitt County High School canning plant also began another season this week.
School officials said canning plants not only help to preserve home-grown produce but helps to preserve a way of life that so many are accustomed to.
Brittany Gibbs, an agriculture teacher who works at the canning center, said she hopes to continue community service, despite the pandemic.
"We’re normally packed out every summer starting June 1, but because of this our numbers have kind of been lower. We aren’t having as many customers,” said Gibbs.
Gibbs said COVID-19 has forced them to change their operations.
“We have different stations set up. So, we had to rearrange our canning plant altogether. We have two tables per customer area. And you have your own table and sink to work with. But, we will be over there helping you a little bit along the way,” said Gibbs.
Gibbs said this allows everyone to be able to practice social distancing and provide needed assistance without overcrowding certain spaces.
She said at least once a day, they dedicate time for a deep clean of the facility.
"As far as being able to open, we had to meet certain regulations. Like, every day when our employees have to come in and get their temperatures checked,” said Gibbs.
Gibbs said they encourage customers to do as much prep work as possible before coming to the plant.
