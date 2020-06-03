3 candidates vying for Congressional District 2 seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Georgia primary election. This election will determine party nominees.
Included on the ballot in some areas will be the US House of Representatives District 2 Congressional seat. The selected nominees will face off in November’s election for the position.
The representative for that district will be the voice for people in nearly 30 Georgia counties. Some of those counties include Dougherty, Crawford and Grady.
There are three candidates vying to be your next district representative.
One of the candidates is Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr.
Bishop has represented the district in the house since 1993.
He said during his time in the House, he has done a lot to improve the lives of people in the district. One of those being a quick response after Hurricane Michael impacted Southwest Georgia farmers.
Bishop said his time in office speaks for itself.
“In my position as chairman of the Agriculture Sub. Committee Of Appropriations to craft an Ag disaster bill some $3 billion to help not only the farmers in Georgia who were impacted but farmers all across the county,” said Bishop.
Bishop said he has also led expansion and job preservation at Fort Benning and the Marine Corps base in Albany.
He also said he helped bring 22 billion tax dollars to middle and Southwest Georgia.
The Albany deacon said he and his wife live together in Columbus.
Bishop, a father and grandfather, believes his record and experience speak for why he deserves another term to serve.
Bishop is the only Democrat candidate in the race.
Vivian Childs is one of two Republican candidates who want to claim the seat.
The mother and wife has a passion for helping veterans.
As a military wife and daughter, she plans to bring her worldly experiences to District 2.
The former Congressional District chairman for the Georgia GOP now has her own business that helps empower women.
“I started out by doing conferences and I started honoring educators. Every year I did someone different. I honored first ladies, I honored educators, I’ve honored businesswomen. I started with just women in Georgia and now it encompasses the entire country,” said Childs.
Childs currently lives in Warner Robins with her husband. The former educator is currently a minister.
She told us agriculture, education and jobs are key issues for her.
Don Cole, from Cordele, is also running as a Republican.
He is a former speechwriter for Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
He said some of his main issues from his campaign are right to life, freedom of religion and defending the Second Amendment.
Cole told us he is passionate about advocating for children, both in and out of the womb.
He also said that during his time on the Department of Human Resources Board, he received a national award from Easterseals.
“Advocating for and getting new waivers slots for children with developmental disabilities. I say children, they’re any age of individuals with developmental disabilities, and what that did was it allowed them to live more independently and on their own,” said Cole.
Recently Cole resigned as Perdue’s in February to run for this position.
He is a minister and a retired Army soldier.
The father and husband said he has lived in the second district for around 30 years.
He also served as a city manager in Woodbine, just south of Savannah.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.