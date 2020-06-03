1 arrested, 1 wanted in May Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide that left a 16-year-old dead.
Donnell Kendricks, 19, was arrested Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Malone Drive.
Kendricks is being charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Jaylin Stanford, according to APD.
Police said additional charges are pending.
On May 6, police responded to Turnerfield Road and Meadows Drive after receiving a call about a shooting, according to police.
On the scene, police said they located a Honda Accord hit multiple times by gunfire. Police said Stanford was killed inside the car.
Three others were injured and taken to the hospital.
Investigators said they still need the community’s assistance with this case.
They are now looking for Rentavious Unterrious Lewis, aka “Monsta,” 26, in connection to the homicide. APD said felony murder warrants have been issued against Lewis.
Lewis is 5′9 and 173 pounds.
Anyone who has information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can call the Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations at (229) 302-0802.
