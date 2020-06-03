AMA sets date for public reopen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) now has a goal date to re-open its doors to the public.
AMA closed its doors to the public due to COVID-19.
Executive Director, Andrew Wulf, says they plan to open to the public in July.
He says the goal is to open back for members on July 9 and to the general public on July 17.
“We have already put together safety guidelines and cleaning guidelines and we are working on that document as we speak. So, very much so looking forward to these next few weeks and certainly July when we can open the doors again,” said Wulf.
Since the pandemic, AMA has been reaching the community on its virtual platforms.
Wulf says the museum will continue to do that.
He also says AMA will now have virtual tours of the exhibitions.
“We have completed the virtual tours for our current three exhibitions that are up. Those will close on the twenty-seventh of June and so even if our friends and neighbors have missed those in person, they will still have a wonderful opportunity to at least have a very substitutive virtual tour online,” said Wulf.
Wulf says he is excited to soon be able to see all the members again.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.