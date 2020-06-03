Albany Salvation Army store to close, permanently

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Albany, a community fixture for more than 30 years, will be closed permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” Capt. James Sullivan, who oversees the store, said. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”
The Salvation Army said despite the store closure, Salvation Army services will still be available for those in need.
“The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when necessary,” a press release from the Salvation Army states. “The challenges and expenses to the COVID-19 pandemic added additional pressures resulting in the decision to make the store closure permanent.”
The Salvation Army said the safety of those that depend on their programs and services is their utmost priority. The Salvation Army also said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and “will respond appropriately in order to effectively meet the needs of their employees and those they serve.”
