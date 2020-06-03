Albany Salvation Army store to close, permanently

Services, programs still available to Albany community

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Albany will close permanently.
By WALB News Team | June 3, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:32 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Albany, a community fixture for more than 30 years, will be closed permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” Capt. James Sullivan, who oversees the store, said. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”

The Salvation Army said despite the store closure, Salvation Army services will still be available for those in need.

“The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when necessary,” a press release from the Salvation Army states. “The challenges and expenses to the COVID-19 pandemic added additional pressures resulting in the decision to make the store closure permanent.”

The Salvation Army stresses that assistance for financial hardship including food, utilities, the temporary emergency shelter, and homeless outreach center, along with a variety of other services will continue to be available at the Albany Corps. In addition, every effort is being made to refer current employees of the store to open positions at other Salvation Army centers.
The Salvation Army said the safety of those that depend on their programs and services is their utmost priority. The Salvation Army also said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and “will respond appropriately in order to effectively meet the needs of their employees and those they serve.”

The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Albany for their understanding during this time of transition and for all the support over the last 100 years.
