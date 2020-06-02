Thronateeska Heritage Center re-opens

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thronateeska Heritage Center is now back open to the public.
Todd Deariso, Thronateeska's Director of Museums, says it's exciting to be able to be back open.
He says there will be some changes at the museum to make sure they are following CDC guidelines.
“We got all the guidelines posted. We also have some new direction as far as the traffic going in and out of the museum," says Deariso.
Deariso says they are encouraging the community to wear a mask.
“If you don’t have a mask, we do have some masks available for you. Phoebe also has donated hand sanitizer machines for us, so we also have those up and going,” says Deariso.
The staff is also cleaning the area in the mornings and afternoons.
“There will be cleaning in the Planetarium after shows and between shows. Our seating inside the Planetarium is spaced out to so if a family of six or less, you can sit together or you can space out. We have a maximum of about thirty-six in there right now,” says Deariso.
Deriso also says that Thronateeska will be offering some summer camps for kids this summer.
